Zacks: Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million.

PBYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 252,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,183. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,182 shares of company stock worth $93,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 12.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 17.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

