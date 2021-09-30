Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to Hold

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COVTY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Covestro stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

