Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) to Hold

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOCY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in ITOCHU in the second quarter worth $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ITOCHU by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

