Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Hold

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

