Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) to Hold

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STSA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.