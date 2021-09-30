Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) to Hold

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

TSC opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $714.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 108.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

