Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) to Hold

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

VGZ stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,018.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 25.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

