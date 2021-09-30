Zacks Investment Research Lowers CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CVB Financial by 105,891.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 37,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 32,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 179,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 33,154 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

