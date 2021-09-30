Zacks Investment Research Lowers Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTLS. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Materialise has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -281.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

