Zacks Investment Research Lowers Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) to Hold

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

MCB stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.35. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.