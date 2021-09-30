Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Hold

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKEAY. DBS Vickers raised The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Bank of East Asia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

