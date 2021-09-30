Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.19.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

