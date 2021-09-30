Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 391,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 257,997 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $19,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

