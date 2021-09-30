Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) to “Buy”

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNVY. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Convey Holding Parent has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Convey Holding Parent (CNVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.