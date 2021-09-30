Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to “Buy”

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FR. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,371,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after purchasing an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 578,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after purchasing an additional 80,821 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

