Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) to Buy

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

LIOPF opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.10. Lion has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $829.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

