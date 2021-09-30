Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAKSY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.84. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

