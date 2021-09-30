Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) to “Buy”

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Get NexImmune alerts:

NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $375.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,053,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,632,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexImmune by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 155,018 shares during the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexImmune (NEXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.