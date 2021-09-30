Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) to “Buy”

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 million, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 0.47. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 82,562 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 1,534,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 620,630 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

