Zano (ZANO) 1-Day Volume Hits $400,772.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Zano has a market capitalization of $24.29 million and $400,772.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00005103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,847.31 or 0.99842987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00079370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00376579 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00695515 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.57 or 0.00242663 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002152 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,867,827 coins and its circulating supply is 10,838,327 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

