ZKSwap (ZKS) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.61 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $96.02 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00105012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00137804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.43 or 0.99830589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.93 or 0.06927940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.50 or 0.00765508 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.