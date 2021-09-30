Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,708. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

ZTS opened at $194.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.36 and a 200-day moving average of $184.77. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

