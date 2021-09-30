zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the August 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ZLPSF traded down $41.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $520.00. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 197. zooplus has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $568.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $446.79 and a 200 day moving average of $347.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on zooplus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

