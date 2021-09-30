Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Zuora has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $83,558.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,691. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,360,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 497,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zuora by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after buying an additional 2,361,382 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,353,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

