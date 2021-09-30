Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Zymergen from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.
Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $12.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Zymergen
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.