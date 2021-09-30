Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Zymergen from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $12.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

