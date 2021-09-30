Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,892. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $404.95 million, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.85. Zynex has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. Analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Zynex by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zynex by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zynex by 14.2% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 259,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Zynex by 18.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Zynex in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

