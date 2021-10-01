-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $321.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

In other Vertex Energy news, COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $606,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,607 shares of company stock worth $3,102,725 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

