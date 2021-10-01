-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ClearSign Technologies.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on CLIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

CLIR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,681. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.93. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.