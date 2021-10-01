$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Excellon Resources posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 30.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 44,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,045. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.