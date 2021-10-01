-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Cimpress reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMPR opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.69.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

