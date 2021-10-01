$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of MP opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.50 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 85.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

