$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. JD.com posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,962 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 293,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,471,894. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

