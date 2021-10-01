$0.45 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $792,813. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth $185,000.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -97.05 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $60.18.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

