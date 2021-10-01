$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.45. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.28. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

