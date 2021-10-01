$0.51 EPS Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.65. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,000 shares of company stock worth $7,908,350. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after acquiring an additional 628,960 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after purchasing an additional 400,378 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.73. 22,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,313. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.43.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

