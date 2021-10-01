$0.75 EPS Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of -0.30. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 50.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,440,000 after acquiring an additional 247,045 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

