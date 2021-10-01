$0.82 EPS Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. VEREIT posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

NYSE:VER traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.23. 1,326,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,131. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. VEREIT has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

