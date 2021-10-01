$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

