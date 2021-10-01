$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk posted sales of $952.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Shares of ADSK opened at $285.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.15. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $223.51 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

