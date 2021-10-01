$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $4,169,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

TME stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 329,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,742,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

