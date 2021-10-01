$1.23 EPS Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Apple reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 88,765,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,034,117. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

