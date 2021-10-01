$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 101.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $93,205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,840. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.49 and its 200 day moving average is $184.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $124.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

