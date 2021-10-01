$1.50 EPS Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. Quaker Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after buying an additional 134,896 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 113.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $237.72 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $176.65 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

