$1.58 EPS Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.60. Genuine Parts posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC opened at $121.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 12.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

