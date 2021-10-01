$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $186.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

