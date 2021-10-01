1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $551,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

