$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $180.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,744. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

