1,005 Shares in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 186.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 607,870 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

