1,426 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $161.97 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

