19,945 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 30.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Shares of RAMP opened at $47.23 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

